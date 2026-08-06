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'I can’t wait to start' – New Chelsea signing Marco Palestra opens up on ‘wonderful’ move after snubbing Inter
Struck by the prestige of Premier League
Palestra has revealed his eagerness to make his mark in London after Chelsea successfully navigated a competitive summer bidding war to secure the talented full-back The Italian international has been thrust into the heat of training sessions and friendly fixtures, including a recent appearance in Hong Kong. Palestra played for 65 minutes when Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Juventus in a friendly match. The player’s enthusiasm for the new challenge is evident whenever he speaks about the move. He seems genuinely struck by the prestige of the English top flight and the unique atmosphere surrounding every matchday.
Reflecting on the switch, he stated: “I’m happy, I can’t wait to start playing the Premier League, as it’s so exciting,” Palestra told Sky Sport Italia. "I know every game there is exciting, whether it’s against a big club or not. I can’t wait to get started, it’s wonderful.”
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Adapting to the English top flight intensity
Having joined up with his new teammates for their pre-season preparations, Palestra has been given an immediate introduction to the demands of English football. Speaking about his initial experiences with the Chelsea squad and the differences in playing style he has encountered so far, the young defender was full of praise for the level of competition he has found.
“It’s a wonderful world, because the intensity and physicality are so high,” Palestra said. The defender was also quick to credit the support system within the club for helping him settle into his new surroundings so rapidly. He added: “I have to thank my teammates, the staff and coach, as they’ve been helping me from the first day with everything both on the field and off it. The organisation has been perfect."
The battle for Palestra’s signature
The 21-year-old was one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe following a standout campaign in Serie A, leading to a direct confrontation between the Premier League giants and Italian heavyweights Inter Milan. While the Nerazzurri believed they had structured a deal sufficient to bring the defender to San Siro, Chelsea's financial muscle eventually tipped the scales in their favour with €10m more including add-ons.
The decision to move to the Premier League represents a significant step for the Atalanta youth product, who has quickly risen through the ranks of Italian football. His arrival at Stamford Bridge is part of a broader trend of major talent movement in the 2026 summer window, which has seen several high-profile stars switch clubs.
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Lessons from the Juventus friendly
For Palestra, the game against Juventus served as another valuable learning experience as he continues to build chemistry with his new defensive partners. The intensity of the match in Hong Kong provided a useful benchmark for where the squad currently stands in their preparations. While the result was not what the London side wanted, the integration of players like Palestra remains the primary goal of these summer fixtures. The young Italian now looks forward to returning to England to finalize his preparations for what promises to be a career-defining season at Stamford Bridge.
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