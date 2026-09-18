AFP
Xabi Alonso explains Reece James and Joao Pedro absences for Chelsea clash against Brentford
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Late fitness test failure
The Blues' head coach revealed that his captain missed Friday's trip to Brentford due to a hamstring problem. As reported by football.london, the defender played the entirety of the 2-2 draw with Hull City last weekend but picked up a minor issue during the contest.
The club monitored his fitness until the morning of the match, but he failed to pass a late test to make the squad. Chelsea had to adjust their defensive lineup quickly, as James is vital to their tactical setup. Alonso clarified the situation regarding his sudden absence and the decision to leave him out of the matchday squad.
Caution over hamstring setback
Alonso detailed the timeline of the injury, explaining why the club decided not to risk the defender against Brentford. The manager stressed that the technical staff gave James every opportunity to prove his fitness before making the final call.
Discussing the setback, Alonso said: "He's had a little injury in his hamstring. He tried and we waited until this morning. He tried to make it but he couldn't [.] Now we have enough time to prepare for the next one. He was just short of recovering." Chelsea opted for caution, ensuring James does not aggravate the issue further as they navigate a busy schedule in the coming weeks.
Attacking adjustments required
Joao Pedro is another notable absentee for Chelsea, missing the ongoing clash after a blistering start to the campaign. The forward has registered three goals and as many assists in the opening four Premier League games, including a goal and an assist against Hull City. Danny Welbeck replaced him in the attacking line.
Addressing the squad depth, Alonso added: "You have another front three with Danny and Pedro [sic]. I think we wanted to have a good enough squad to deal with injury, in this case Joao. Danny has connections and scored here last season - we are prepared for tonight. We always try to assess the whole squad, what we have today, a tough game for sure. We need to deal with situations but always the most competitive one."
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International break recovery
Looking ahead, Chelsea face Bournemouth on October 10 after the international break. Concern remains over Pedro, who has already withdrawn from the Brazil squad for their upcoming fixtures. Meanwhile, James's absence coincides with England manager Thomas Tuchel dealing with injuries across various positions, which recently saw Trent Alexander-Arnold recalled. Alonso will hope the break allows his key players sufficient recovery time.
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