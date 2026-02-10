Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior laughs off first-touch fail against Arsenal

Rosenior addressed the online abuse in full at a press conference. Rather than shying away from the criticism, he tackled the David Brent comparisons and the reaction to his Arsenal touch head-on, while acknowledging the impact on his family.

"The reason I know this is because I've got teenage children. They're on social media. It affects them. It affects my parents, it affects my family. But I knew walking into this job it was going to happen. It's normal. When you're prepared for it, it makes you smile. I'm a confident person. And if you're affected by things like that you shouldn't be in this job. There's no way you can do this job if you're affected negatively by it. I quite enjoy it, to be honest. I didn't help myself with my first touch at Arsenal. But that comes with the territory. I'm enjoying the job. And I know in time people will start judging me on what they see on the pitch, which is the most important thing."

When asked why he expected such a backlash, Rosenior attributed it to his unconventional path to the Stamford Bridge hot seat. "Maybe my background and my coaching and being at a club the size of this is different. It's different. I'm not a massive name. I'm from a different type of club and have a different type of character."

