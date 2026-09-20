ZUMA Press Wire
'Wanted to send a message!' – Liam Rosenior sparks a MASSIVE brawl as ex-Chelsea boss hits back at BlueCo club following 'disrespectful' chants
Post-match chaos in Paris
Paris FC secured a hard-fought win in the French capital thanks to strikes from Ilan Kebbal and Pablo Pagis. A late own goal from Moustapha Mbow set up a tense finale, but the hosts held on to claim all three points.
Upon the final whistle, Rosenior immediately turned towards the travelling Strasbourg support. The newly-appointed Paris FC boss was seen passionately thumping his chest, pointing his finger, and raising his arms towards the away end.
These actions instantly triggered a furious response from the visitors. Within seconds, around 30 players and backroom staff members from both clubs were involved in a massive shoving match on the pitch.
- ZUMA Press Wire
'They disrespected my family'
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Rosenior revealed that his passionate display was a direct response to offensive chants. He accused a minority of the travelling fans of crossing the line with personal insults.
"[There was a small part of the Strasbourg] support who disrespect my family," he explained. "I understand the context of what they were saying. My bench were visibly upset. I want to make this very clear: a small section. Strasbourg is a fantastic football club, with great people who work for the club, and great people who support the club."
The English coach admitted that his celebrations were a deliberate retort to his persistent critics. He added: "For me to celebrate in that way was a message. A message to a group of people who never wanted me to be successful at that club. But I'm not going to say anymore than that."
A point to prove against BlueCo
Rosenior previously managed Strasbourg for 18 months before moving to their BlueCo sister club, Chelsea. His stint at Stamford Bridge was disastrous, lasting just 106 days before he was sacked in April following five consecutive scoreless defeats. Now back in France, emotions clearly boiled over as he faced his former employers.
Speaking to Ligue 1+, Rosenior elaborated on the touchline incident. "The people in the club [Strasbourg] who know me know I've always been respectful, I've always wanted the best for that football club," he stated. "I still do want the best for that football club.
"But when I heard the chants - I understand French, I understand the context, the language - that's a step too far. It's a wonderful football club, it's a great city, it's a club with great tradition, I've always protected those traditions. So for me to celebrate in the way that I did, was for many reasons. Many reasons."
- ZUMA Press Wire
Continuing a flying start
Despite the ugly scenes at full-time, Paris FC are flying high in Ligue 1. They remain unbeaten after five matches, boasting three victories to sit comfortably among the early title contenders.
Rosenior will now look to refocus his squad as they push to maintain this excellent early-season form. Sitting above heavyweights like Paris Saint-Germain at this stage of the campaign gives the capital club a massive platform to build upon in the coming weeks.
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