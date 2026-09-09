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Chaos at the Stamford Bridge! Cole Palmer inspires incredible Chelsea comeback as Leeds collapse in nine-goal Carabao Cup thriller
Chelsea produce stunning second-half comeback
Chelsea fought back from two goals down to secure a dramatic 6-3 victory over Leeds in the Carabao Cup third round at Stamford Bridge. Eight of the match's nine goals came in a chaotic second half.
The Blues made nine changes from Sunday's defeat against Arsenal and fell behind early. Goals from Tarik Muharemovic and Brenden Aaronson gave the visitors a surprising 2-0 lead shortly after the break.
However, the hosts responded with a devastating spell of four goals in just 12 minutes. The dramatic turnaround turned a potential shock into an emphatic victory for the London side.
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Half-time substitutions transform game at Stamford Bridge
Head coach Xabi Alonso turned the tie on its head by making four substitutions at half-time. Palmer led the arrival of the bench options, immediately driving the home side forward.
Palmer won and converted a penalty before equalising just two minutes later. Fellow substitute Pedro Neto completed a six-minute turnaround to put Chelsea 3-2 ahead. Danny Welbeck added a fourth shortly after following assist from Morgan Rogers.
Leeds attempted to rebuild their broken performance when Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled a goal back. However, Valentin Barco scored his first goal for Chelsea before Welbeck headed home his second in stoppage time.
Nine-goal thriller leaves Leeds in collapse
Leeds had initially produced an excellent away performance during the opening period. Despite their early promise, the away side completely unravelled under relentless pressure in the second half. Their defensive collapse handed Chelsea total control of the contest.
Rogers made a tremendous impact off the bench by supplying three assists during the blitz. His creativity helped the Blues capitalised on Leeds' sudden defensive collapse.
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Blues book place in fourth-round draw
Victory ensures Chelsea become the sixth team to book their spot in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. They join Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Bradford City, Sunderland, and Newcastle, who all won on Tuesday.
The remaining 10 third-round ties will take place next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Teams across the country will battle for the final places in the last 16.
The draw for the fourth round will take place next Wednesday night. It will be held immediately following the conclusion of Manchester United's clash with Brighton.
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