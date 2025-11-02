Getty Images Sport
Chelsea striker Joao Pedro admits he owes Moises Caicedo dinner after Blues midfielder helped star end goal drought in Spurs win
Pedro ends goal drought
Pedro, who joined Chelsea from Brighton this summer, started the 2025-26 campaign on a bright note as he scored two goals in his first three Premier League outings, however, after his last goal against Fulham in August, the Brazilian forward endured a nine-game goal drought across all competitions. It finally ended this Saturday as Pedro scored the winner for his club against Tottenham from Caicedo's assist.
Pedro was denied scoring on three occasions by Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario before Caicedo won back possession from Micky van de Ven and then fed Pedro with an assist from which he broke the deadlock and also sealed three points for the Blues.
I need to invite you to dinner
Speaking to reporters about his conversation with Caicedo, Pedro said: "Moses, everyone knows, is a top, top player. It is a pleasure to play with him, and when he pass to me on the pitch, in the half-time I said I need to invite you to dinner, so yeah I just want to say thank you to him. Thanks to the team for the support. I scored but I still need to improve. I had a lot of chances, but we won the game. I think I needed this goal after a long time I don't score for Chelsea and I think the team expect (goals) from me, so I just want to say thank you to Moses, thank you to the team and now we need to enjoy this victory."
'We need to look forward'
Further analysing the team's performance against Spurs, Pedro added: "I think it was a big game, a derby, and we know they are a good team. We knew we had to do 100 per cent to win this kind of game, and we did. We won the game, and now we need to look forward."
Caicedo at par with Rodri according to Maresca
Blues boss Maresca also lavished praise on the Ecuador international as he boldly claimed that Caicedo is among the best midfielders in the world alongside Manchester City star and former Ballon d'Or winner Rodri.
The Italian coach said: "I said many times, the best thing from Moi, for sure, we judge him inside the pitch, but he's so humble, he's such a good guy, he's always there to help everyone. And I just said to the television interviewer that for me, him and [Manchester City's] Rodri, in this moment, they are the two best defensive midfielders in the world."
With the well-deserved win against Thomas Frank's side, the Blues climbed back into the Premier League's top four. They next face Qarabag in the Champions League away from home on Wednesday, before hosting Wolves for a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on November 8.
