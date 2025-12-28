Chelsea investigation underway after Aston Villa bench targeted during high-tense ending to Premier League clash

Chelsea’s 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa was overshadowed by an unsavoury post-match incident that unfolded moments after the final whistle. As Villa’s substitutes and staff celebrated a late comeback victory, a plastic bottle was thrown toward their dugout area.

Reports indicate the bottle, which appeared to contain water, landed close to the Villa bench and splashed players and staff during the immediate post-match celebrations. The projectile was captured on CCTV cameras inside Stamford Bridge, and at least one member of Villa’s backroom team indicated that they believed they knew the direction from which it had been thrown.

With emotions already running high at the end of a dramatic contest, the incident prompted complaints from Villa officials. Chelsea moved quickly to confirm that they would cooperate fully with Premier League authorities to identify the individual responsible and establish exactly how the incident occurred.