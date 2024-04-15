Enzo Fernandez Mykhailo MudrykGOAL/Getty
Chelsea make surprise decision on contracts for big-money buys Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk

ChelseaEnzo FernandezPremier LeagueMykhaylo Mudryk

Chelsea have extended the contracts of Enzo Fernandez and Mukhailo Mudryk that will keep them at the club into their thirties.

  • Chelsea extend stay of Fernandez and Mudryk
  • Blues stars set to stay at Stamford Bridge for a long time
  • Lewis Hall could leave Chelsea permanently

