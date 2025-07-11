Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic set for £25m Bournemouth move with five-year contract in the works after clubs reach 'total agreement' D. Petrovic Chelsea Transfers Premier League Bournemouth

Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is reportedly set for a £25 million ($34m) Bournemouth move with a five-year contract in the works after the two clubs reached a "total agreement". The move comes after Bournemouth accelerated talks with Chelsea earlier this week as they seek to fill the void left by Kepa Arrizabalaga’s return to Stamford Bridge and subsequent sale to Arsenal.