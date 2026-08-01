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Chelsea hit with £10m fine over 74 financial breaches as FA opts against points deduction
Blues handed financial penalty
Chelsea have been fined £10m and handed a suspended two-window player registration ban for breaching agent payment regulations. The club's new ownership, led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, self-reported 74 FA rule breaches, which included £47m in undisclosed payments to unregistered agents between 2011 and 2018. The FA confirmed that a suspended six-point deduction has now been set aside on appeal, with the full financial penalty set to be reallocated by the governing body to support grassroots football.
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Governing body details decision
Regarding the financial sanction imposed, the FA stated that the decision represented "an appropriate penalty." This firm action was taken by English football's governing body with the aim to "deter similar misconduct and maintain the integrity of the game."
Meanwhile, the independent regulatory commission made a specific note regarding the self-reporting carried out by the Blues' new management, stating: "Had the club not brought these matters to the attention of the FA, it is unlikely that they would have been discovered."
The club subsequently responded to the conclusion of the investigation via an official statement: "Now the FA process has concluded, this brings all regulatory proceedings against the club to a close."
Chelsea management concluded their statement by expressing gratitude for the constructive dialogue throughout: "We are grateful to Uefa, the Premier League and the FA for their engagement with the club throughout these processes."
Legacy of Abramovich era
This entire sequence of breaches stems from the ownership era of Abramovich, who was sanctioned by the UK government in March 2022 over alleged links to Russian president Vladimir Putin. The £2.5 billion proceeds from the sale of Chelsea remain frozen in a UK bank account due to ongoing disputes regarding the distribution of humanitarian aid funds. This legal case over agent payment breaches marks the final chapter of various regulatory investigations that shadowed the Russian businessman's legacy at Stamford Bridge.
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Focus turns to pitch
This ruling provides much-needed legal certainty for Chelsea management to focus on building squad stability under Boehly's ownership without the threat of a points deduction. Under the guidance of Xabi Alonso, Chelsea will open their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with an away trip to face Fulham on August 24.
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