Chelsea can't afford another backwards step by cashing in on Enzo Fernandez despite tempting Real Madrid transfer interest

Fernandez's time at Chelsea has been a slow burn, but three years on from his arrival, it feels as though we are beginning to witness a player entering his peak years. Enzo Maresca's arrival as head coach in the summer of 2024 seemed to propel his game to another level, while Moises Caicedo's form at the base of midfield has freed him up to assert himself further up the pitch.

Having racked up a combined 26 goals and assists last term, albeit those numbers are padded by the Conference League, Fernandez has struck eight times and laid on four more from the middle of the park this time around, and we're only in January. That figure doesn't include his four Club World Cup contributions, either.

But his eye for goal and creativity are not even his greatest attributes, with his tireless running, intensity and leadership qualities, as he often dons the captain's armband, all absolutely vital to a young squad that is so often criticised for lacking nous and experience. It is rare that he is not among the Blues' top performers.

Crucially, Fernandez has been a near ever-present, too, in a team that has had more than its fair share of injury problems; the Argentine has missed just one Premier League match so far, and that is despite struggling with chronic knee pain. It is little surprise that, according to The Athletic, he is considered to be the player who improved the most under Maresca by those within the walls of Stamford Bridge.