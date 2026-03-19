Chelsea's defensive injury crisis continues as Liam Rosenior confirms lengthy Trevoh Chalobah absence

The 26-year-old defender sparked major concern among the Stamford Bridge faithful after being stretchered off during the midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. Fears of a long-term fracture intensified when Chalobah shared an image of his heavily bandaged leg on social media shortly after the final whistle.

However, subsequent scans have offered a slightly more optimistic prognosis than the initial "season-ending" fears. While the injury remains significant enough to disrupt the remainder of Chelsea's season, medical staff expect a recovery period of approximately six weeks.