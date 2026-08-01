'I've got that fire in my belly!' – Chelsea complete shock signing of 35-year-old Danny Welbeck on a two-year deal

In a transfer that few saw coming, Chelsea have confirmed that Welbeck is officially a Blue. The seasoned forward, who has enjoyed a distinguished career across some of the Premier League's biggest clubs, makes the move from the South Coast to West London.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the striker expressed his delight at completing the move, stating: 'When you hear of the interest from Chelsea, it's something that fills you with such immense pride. Knowing the history of Chelsea, it's a club that wants to win trophies and is pushing to do that every single season. I’m really honoured to come to a club of this stature at what feels like a really exciting time.'







