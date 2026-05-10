That's why Chelsea want Bunny Shaw! Winners and losers as Man City goal-machine punishes potential suitors to end Sam Kerr's FA Cup dream

For most of the game, though, Shaw didn't look set to take up hero status. Erin Cuthbert put Chelsea ahead after just eight minutes, when her shot deflected in beyond the hapless Khiara Keating, and then Sam Kerr pounced on a Keating error and nodded in from close range just before the hour. The holders were cruising.

It could've been better, too. Kerr had two goals ruled out, the first of which looked particularly egregious as Ellie Carpenter seemed to have kept the ball in play when delivering the cross for her team-mate to head home. However, five minutes of madness at the end of the game would prove to be Chelsea's undoing, so much so that Blues boss Sonia Bompastor would not be drawn on the decisions of the officials at full-time. "We probably didn't lose the game on that," she said. "We are not efficient enough, especially when we defend our box."

In the 86th minute, Mary Fowler, who has spent most of this season recovering from an ACL injury, produced a moment of real quality when she arrowed home the first goal of City's comeback. At the time, it looked like it would be merely a consolation, that Chelsea would see the game out and punch their ticket to Wembley. But five minutes later, the ball came to Shaw in the box and, given the time and space to do so, she turned and finished to send the tie to extra time.

From there, City had the momentum. Andree Jeglertz's subs were more impactful and Chelsea, who withdrew all of Alyssa Thompson, Lauren James and Sam Kerr in the 90 minutes, lacked the same attacking threat. An uncharacteristic error from Hannah Hampton would then present City with the opportunity they needed. Yui Hasegawa pounced on her loose ball and delivered a cross into a Chelsea box unaware of the quick restart their goalkeeper had initiated, with Shaw rising highest to put City into the lead for the first time.

It was the perfect narrative. In a few months' time, Shaw might be in a different shade of blue. It seems highly unlikely she will be in City colours, that is for sure, and Chelsea will be desperate to bring her to their corner of London, to fill what looks set to be a real void in the centre-forward position given Kerr herself may be on the move. But, for now, Shaw is still a City player, on Sunday she was City's hero and, on May 31, she will walk out in a City shirt hoping to deliver the club's first Women's FA Cup in six years.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Stamford Bridge...