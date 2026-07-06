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'Chelsea through and through' - Blues tie homegrown star Aggie Beever-Jones to long-term contract
Commitment to the childhood club
The 22-year-old forward has become an integral part of the Chelsea setup, and this new six-year deal reflects her status as a cornerstone of the team's future. Having joined the club at just nine years old, Beever-Jones has lived the dream of every academy hopeful, transitioning from a promising youngster to a clinical first-team international.
Upon extending her stay with her childhood club, the 22-year-old said: "It feels great. Chelsea has been my club since I was a young girl, and that means a lot to me and my family. It’s a very proud day, and I'm super excited to be able to continue my journey and make more memories in blue."
The forward has already racked up 97 appearances and 32 goals, proving herself at the highest level of the Women's Super League.
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Rising to the international stage
Her form at club level has not gone unnoticed by Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman. Beever-Jones has quickly become a regular in the England squad, famously announcing herself by netting a 30-minute hat-trick against Portugal at Wembley Stadium.
Her international pedigree was further cemented during the 2025 Women’s European Championship, where she scored against Wales in route to lifting the trophy.
Reflecting on her journey, she expressed gratitude for the foundation laid by former manager Emma Hayes. "I managed to keep going and keep pushing on, and then I finally got the opportunity. I've always said I'm so grateful for Emma [Hayes] and what she did for me in giving me that first stepping stone," she explained.
A track record of domestic success
Beever-Jones was a vital component of the domestic Treble-winning 2024-25 campaign, and her trophy cabinet is already remarkably full. She has celebrated winning the Women's Super League twice and has lifted both the Women’s FA Cup and Women’s League Cup on two separate occasions.
Her ability to deliver in big moments was highlighted by her goal in the 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the March League Cup final.
Last season, she continued to show her clinical edge, contributing six goals and two assists. Her technical quality was best illustrated by a sublime free-kick against West Ham United, a strike that earned her the club's Goal of the Month award for September.
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Unfinished business at Stamford Bridge
Despite her extensive list of honors, the striker remains hungry for more. She has set her sights on the one major trophy that has eluded the club so far: the Champions League.
With the security of a long-term contract, Beever-Jones is focused on evolving into a permanent fixture in the starting XI and leading the line for years to come.
Discussing her evolution, she noted: "I think everyone knows I'm Chelsea through and through. I’d love to win the Champions League with Chelsea. That's a target that we all want. I’ve always said it, and I'll say it in every interview: I just want to be happy playing football. I believe at Chelsea."
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