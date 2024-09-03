Ben Chilwell Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Chelsea make Ben Chilwell transfer decision amid links with Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce with Blues vice captain not wanted by Enzo Maresca

ChelseaB. ChilwellTransfersGalatasaraySuper LigPremier League

Chelsea are ready to send out of favour defender Ben Chilwell on loan to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

  • Chelsea ready to part ways with Chilwell
  • Defender linked with a move to Fenerbahce
  • Could exit Stamford Bridge on loan
