Welbeck off the mark! Chelsea beat Luton as Fernandez is left out amid Man City links

Danny Welbeck enjoyed a dream start to his Chelsea career, finding the back of the net on his debut to help secure a 2-0 win over Luton Town in the Carabao Cup second round. The 35-year-old, who arrived from Brighton in the summer, proved he still has the predatory instincts required at the top level.

The Blues were in control for much of the contest, taking the lead in the 50th minute when the 35-year-old summer signing from Brighton headed home from close range. Chelsea were then forced to wait until the 79th minute to truly put the game to bed, with the second goal arriving when Hakeem Odoffin inadvertently diverted an attempted clearance into his own net following a dangerous shot from Estevao Willian.