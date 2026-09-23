AFP
Wieke Kaptein strikes early as Chelsea scrape past Champions League debutants Austria Wien
Hard-fought win opens European campaign
Chelsea kicked off their Women's Champions League league phase campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against a spirited Austria Wien side at Plough Lane. Kaptein proved to be the match-winner under the lights in Wimbledon. The 21-year-old unleashed a sublime 11th-minute strike from the edge of the penalty area that crashed off the underside of the crossbar and into the net.
Manager Sonia Bompastor made three alterations from the weekend win over Birmingham, bringing in goalkeeper Livia Peng alongside Katie McCabe and Melvine Malard. While the performance was far from comfortable, the Blues showed great resilience to secure all three points.
- AFP
Walsh injury concern overshadows early lead
Despite the ideal start on the scoreboard, Chelsea suffered a major setback just 20 minutes into the contest. Walsh picked up an apparent injury and was forced off, with Lexi Potter coming on to replace her in midfield.
Following Walsh's withdrawal, Austria Wien took confidence and began testing the host's defence before the break. Virginia Kirchberger blazed a golden opportunity over the bar, while Louise Schoffel dragged a shot wide as the Austrian side pushed for an equaliser.
Before the injury disruption, Alyssa Thompson had looked lively on the right flank for Chelsea. The winger sprinted past her marker and shot narrowly wide before setting up Malard, who headed just off target.
Peng protects clean sheet under pressure
Chelsea pushed to extend their slim advantage in the second half, with Kaptein seeing another fierce effort parried by Jasmin Pal before Sandy Baltimore's follow-up was blocked. Later in the half, Sjoeke Nusken fired a volley over the bar from Ellie Carpenter's cross.
However, the determined visitors continued to pose a genuine threat on the counter-attack. Peng produced a series of superb saves to keep Austria Wien at bay, brilliantly tipping one effort around the post to protect the clean sheet.
The Blues survived a massive scare with 15 minutes remaining when Wien's Modesta Uka powered into space and saw her powerful strike rebound off the right-hand post.
- Getty Images Sport
Eyes turn to crucial Arsenal showdown
Securing three points in the opening league phase fixture gives the Blues an ideal platform as they target progress in Europe. Attention will now turn to next fixture.
Bompastor's side will not have much time to recover as they prepare for a massive domestic clash. Chelsea host London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, where another resolute display will be required.
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