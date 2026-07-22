AFP
Chelsea agree Alejandro Garnacho deal with Aston Villa just a year after signing Argentine from Man Utd
Emery finally lands top winger target
According to The Athletic, Aston Villa have successfully reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Garnacho on an initial season-long loan that includes a conditional obligation to buy. The move represents a significant victory for Emery, who has been a long-term admirer of the 22-year-old winger. Emery had previously attempted to secure Garnacho’s signature last summer when the player was departing Manchester United, but the attacker ultimately chose a move to Stamford Bridge over Villa Park at that time.
The pursuit of Garnacho was prioritised by the Spanish coach, who believes the Argentine's explosive pace and technical ability are perfectly suited to his tactical setup. A medical has already been completed in Birmingham, and a four-year contract has been agreed upon, which will come into effect if the conditions for a permanent transfer are met. This swift piece of business ensures that Villa bolster their attacking options early in the window as they prepare for the rigours of domestic and European competition in the upcoming campaign.
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Garnacho surplus to requirements under Alonso
The deal comes as Chelsea enter a new era under manager Xabi Alonso, who appears happy to facilitate the winger's departure. Garnacho was notably absent from the start of the Blues' pre-season training sessions, having been granted permission by Alonso to stay away while he finalised his exit from the club. This allowed the former Atletico Madrid academy product to focus entirely on securing his future elsewhere after a difficult period in the capital where he failed to cement a permanent role in the starting eleven.
Reflecting on his time in London, Garnacho struggled to justify the £40 million fee Chelsea paid Manchester United just 12 months ago. During his sole season at Stamford Bridge, he started only 22 matches across all competitions, with just 14 of those coming in the Premier League. Despite showing flashes of his undeniable potential by scoring eight goals, he remained a peripheral figure for much of the season. His departure marks another high-profile exit in Chelsea’s ongoing squad restructuring following a season of significant change at the club, which has already seen high-profile departures such as Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid and Andrey Santos to Manchester United.
Strategic recruitment following Rogers exit
The acquisition of Garnacho is part of a broader merry-go-round of transfers involving the two clubs. Chelsea recently confirmed the signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa in a massive club-record deal worth £117m, eclipsing the £106m they paid for Enzo Fernandez in 2023. While the two deals were negotiated separately, Garnacho’s arrival at Villa Park helps fill the creative void left by Rogers' record-breaking departure. Villa had also considered other options, including Paris Saint-Germain’s Ibrahim Mbaye and West Ham’s Crysencio Summerville, before finalising the Garnacho agreement.
In addition to Garnacho, Villa have already moved to strengthen their ranks with the club-record signing of Swiss international Johan Manzambi from Freiburg. This proactive approach in the market highlights the ambition at Villa Park as they look to build on their recent successes, which saw them win the Europa League last season and qualify for next season's Champions League. By securing a player of Garnacho’s pedigree, the club is banking on a young talent who remains highly regarded on the international stage, evidenced by his inclusion in Argentina’s 55-player preliminary squad for the World Cup, even if he did not make the final cut.
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Searching for a fresh start after United trauma
For Garnacho, this move represents another fresh start in what has been a turbulent period in his young career. He spent five years at Manchester United, where he scored 26 goals in 144 appearances, but his time at Old Trafford ended on a sour note. He famously fell out of favour with former United head coach Ruben Amorim, eventually leading to his "painful" exit last summer. At the time of his departure from Manchester, Garnacho was remarkably candid about his struggles, admitting to doing “some bad things” before his relationship with the club became untenable.
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