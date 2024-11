Chaos at the Copa Libertadores final! Botafogo down to 10 men as horrific challenge after 30 seconds sees Gregore sent off for kicking opponent in head Botafogo RJ Atletico MG Copa Libertadores Atletico MG vs Botafogo RJ

Drama erupted inside the opening 30 seconds of the Copa Libertadores final after Botafogo's Gregore was sent off for a horror challenge.