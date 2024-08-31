Champions League fixtures confirmed! Liverpool to travel to AC Milan and Man City to face Inter Milan on matchday one as defending champions Real Madrid welcome Stuttgart
The draw for the Champions League group stage has been made, with Liverpool set to face AC Milan in one of the headline Matchday One fixtures.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The Champions League kicks-off on the 17th September
- Liverpool face AC Milan and Real Madrid
- Arsenal face the kindest fixtures in new format