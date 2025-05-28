Champions League final combined XI: Ousmane Dembele among eight PSG stars make the cut as Lautaro Martinez leads Inter absentees

Ahead of Saturday's showpiece in Munich, GOAL has selected a combined team based on performances in 2024-25

The curtain will come down on the European season this weekend when Paris Saint-Germain and Inter face off in what promises to be a thrilling Champions League final. Neither team were among the favourites for the competition back at the beginning of the league phase in September, but after taking differing routes to Saturday's showpiece, both will feel they are deserving of glory in Munich.

After winning just one of their opening five European matches, PSG managed to survive a potential early elimination before plotting their way through a knockout gauntlet that has saw them eliminate three successive Premier League teams in Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal. Luis Enrique's side did so while playing thrilling attacking football, thus hinting at just how much the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar might have been holing them back on the continent.

Inter, meanwhile, are in their second final in three seasons after following up an impressive quarter-final win over Bayern Munich with an epic victory over Barcelona in the semis as they came out on top 7-6 on aggregate over the Catalans. And though the Nerazzurri haven't quite captured the hearts of neutrals in the same way as their opponents on Saturday, there is no doubt that they possess a number of fine individual talents who can light up any stage.

And so ahead of the most anticipated game of the year, GOAL has put together a combined XI from the two teams based on performances over the course of the 2024-25 season...