Cesc Fabregas backs Como's 'animal' to break into France's squad for World Cup

Fabregas did not hold back when discussing the potential of his number one, suggesting that a call-up from Didier Deschamps should be on the horizon.

"Since he arrived, Butez has worked like an animal. He always wants to learn more, and he knows everything depends on how much you want it. He is a leader not just for his qualities, but also in the locker room. I think he is ready to make the step up for international duty with France,” the manager told DAZN.

"Sometimes we underestimate certain choices. We spent a lot of money on young players, but we bought almost unknown players like Butez, who for me is a champion. I think I have one of the best goalkeeping coaches in Spain and he had never seen a player with Butez's mentality, he works hard every day and has become a leader in the dressing room. I think he is worthy of a national team player."

The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder further emphasised that Butez represents the high value Como have found in the market, saying: "Como invested in young players and some of them, even if they didn’t cost very much, are world class."