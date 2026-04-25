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'He's free to go' - Cesc Fabregas given green light to become next Chelsea manager
Como hierarchy will not block Fabregas’ Chelsea return
The path for Fabregas to become the next Chelsea manager has been officially cleared by his current employers. Como president Suwarso has confirmed that the club will not stand in the way of the 38-year-old Spaniard should he choose to return to the Premier League. Fabregas, who is both the head coach and a minority shareholder at the Serie A side, has emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Rosenior.
The development comes at a time of deep crisis for Chelsea, who are currently searching for their third permanent manager for the 2025-26 season. Despite Fabregas’ deep ties to the Italian club, Suwarso insisted that they "do not own him" and are prepared to facilitate a move back to the club where he won two Premier League titles as a player.
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Suwarso confirms 'common sense' approach
Speaking to City AM, Suwarso adopted a remarkably relaxed stance regarding the future of his prize asset. He suggested that as long as Fabregas does not join a direct Italian rival, the club is happy to see him pursue his ambitions in London while potentially maintaining his business interests in Como.
"If that makes him happy, that's him," Suwarso stated. "You want your employees to stay with you for as long as possible but at the end of the day we don't own him and he's free to go to Chelsea if he wishes."
Rising stock of Italy’s Coach of the Year
Fabregas’ reputation on the touchline has grown exponentially since he retired from playing in 2023. After leading Como to promotion, he has guided them to a stunning fifth place in Serie A this season. His tactical acumen was recently recognised by the Italian Football Federation, who awarded him the prestigious Bearzot Award as the country’s Coach of the Year.
While Fabregas previously insisted he was unlikely to leave the project he helped build in Lombardy, the lure of Stamford Bridge appears to have shifted the landscape. Chelsea’s owners are reportedly enamoured with his world-class vision and believe he is the only figure capable of restoring a winning culture to a dressing room currently lacking leadership.
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Final negotiations loom
With Como's blessing secured, Chelsea could move quickly to finalise terms with Fabregas. The primary logistical hurdle remains his dual status as a shareholder and manager, though Suwarso’s comments suggest a smooth transition is possible without Fabregas having to divest his interest in the Italian side. Should Fabregas drop out of the running, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Fulham head coach Marco Silva are among the other candidates likely to be considered.