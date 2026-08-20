Martin O'Neill hails 'world-class' Camilo Duran as Celtic cruise past LASK in Champions League play-off

O'Neill was quick to reflect on a demanding European contest before lauding the instant impact of Duran, who arrived from Qarabag and led the match statistics for both shots (six) and completed dribbles (six).

Speaking to TNT Sports, the Celtic manager explained: "I thought it was a really tough evening for us. They are a really good side. We've got our work cut out, but we've given ourselves a chance. They scored a goal in the first minute, offside, and it took us 10-15 minutes to get into our stride.

"[Duran's] a brilliant player. We spotted him way back some time ago and tried to get him earlier than we did. I'm not saying he was a world-class player, but that was a world-class performance, taking people on and getting back. It was a great result for us tonight, but there is a long way to go.

"Last season, for most of it, you were wondering where a goal might come from. Here, we are able to conjure goals. Keeping a clean sheet was very important for us as well."