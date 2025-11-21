Celtic boss Martin O'Neill mourns 'very sad morning' after AGM abandoned after furious fans heckle board

Speaking afterwards, O’Neill cut an emotional figure as he reflected on a morning filled with tension and division.

The 73-year-old said: "I thought it was a really sad, sad morning, really sad morning. I just wonder what the great Jock Stein would have thought of it all, who preached unity at the football club, said that a club not united would never be successful. It's as sad a morning as I've seen."

O’Neill, who has attended several AGMs during more successful periods, noted the stark contrast.

"I mean I've been to a few of these AGMs before and I suppose because we've been doing well at the time that it was nice," he said. "Not even sure I was ever asked a question in them at the time. But that was rather raucous."

The board acknowledged mistakes, particularly regarding the summer transfer window and failure to qualify for the Champions League, but the apology did little to soothe tempers.

"There were people who would have wanted to ask questions and the board have said that they've made mistakes," he said. "There's only so many times that you can apologise and then you have to get on with things again. So we'll start again and hopefully that will start when the new manager comes in. A united Celtic will be far better equipped to compete and try and win again."

