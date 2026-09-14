Celtic captain Callum McGregor blasts his squad as a team of individuals following dismal Rangers defeat

Celtic were thoroughly outplayed by their fiercest rivals on Sunday, prompting McGregor to publicly criticise the severe lack of cohesion within the squad. Speaking to Sky Sports following the match, the midfielder did not hold back when analysing the harsh reality of their three-goal loss at Ibrox.

"It wasn't us. The difference between the two sides was you saw a team and then you saw a team of individuals as well," McGregor stated. He emphasised that Rangers operate as a unified group, while his own teammates completely failed to function together during the crucial quarter-final tie.