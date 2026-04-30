Celtic 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

The leaked designs for Celtic’s 2026/27 home kit are centred on a massive milestone: the 60th anniversary of the 1967 European Cup victory. adidas appears to be going all-out with a heritage-themed collection that pays direct tribute to the "Lisbon Lions."

The centrepiece of all three kits is a rumoured special-edition anniversary crest. This ornate, circular badge reportedly features gold embroidery and the Portuguese phrase "60º Aniversário," a nod to the location of the historic final at the Estádio Nacional.

The home kit maintains the traditional green and white hoops but elevates the look with premium gold accents. Leaks suggest that the adidas logo, the iconic star above the crest, and even the sponsor branding will be rendered in a celebratory gold. The overall aesthetic feels like a modern, refined version of the 2017-18 "50th Anniversary" kit, featuring clean lines and a subtler fabric texture within the hoops to give the jersey a high-quality, classic feel.

If previous release cycles are followed, the home shirt is expected to drop between May and June 2026, likely ahead of pre-season. Pricing should fall in line with recent years, with replica versions expected to cost around £80-£90 and authentic player editions closer to £120-£130.