Cause of Casemiro's black eye revealed as Man Utd star shocks fans by playing with facial injury vs Newcastle
Palace collision to blame for 'shiner'
The cause of the black eye has now been traced back to the veteran's previous outing. As per The Sun, the 34-year-old suffered the heavy knock during a late-game collision in United’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace last Sunday. Images from the final whistle of that encounter already showed the initial stages of swelling beneath his eye, which developed into a full-blown 'shiner' by the time the squad travelled to Tyneside.
Midfielder shows steel despite facial damage
Despite the injury, Casemiro proved his worth as a warrior for Michael Carrick’s side. The Brazilian equalised on the stroke of half-time, nodding home yet another set-piece delivery from Bruno Fernandes for his sixth goal of the current Premier League season.
The goal further highlighted the productive relationship between the midfielder and captain Fernandes. Four of Casemiro’s strikes this term have originated from Fernandes' dead-ball deliveries. However, his heroics weren't enough to prevent a frustrating 2-1 defeat against ten-man Newcastle.
A bitter end to Carrick's unbeaten streak
United’s night turned sour despite playing against a depleted Magpies side following Jacob Ramsey's red card. While Casemiro’s header cancelled out Anthony Gordon’s opener, a stunning late strike from William Osula ended Carrick’s seven-match unbeaten run as head coach.
Departure looms for the Brazilian veteran
The club has decided not to trigger the one-year extension in Casemiro’s contract, meaning he is set to be released when his deal expires in June. Having joined for £70 million from Real Madrid in 2022, the Brazilian has helped United win FA Cup and Carabao Cup honours, racking up 153 appearances in all competitions.
Speculation is now mounting regarding his next destination, with Italy emerging as a potential landing spot as the 34-year-old is keen to remain in Europe.
