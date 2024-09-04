'Distinctly average' - Casemiro savaged for disastrous performance in Man Utd's defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool as Premier League legend admits it's 'tough' to watch midfielder's downfall
Alan Shearer has called Casemiro's display against Liverpool "distinctly average", with the Manchester United man's downfall "tough" to watch.
- Casemiro has stinker against Liverpool
- Display branded "distinctly average"
- Shearer says it's "tough" to see his downfall