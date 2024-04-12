Casemiro's time is up! Joao Neves, Joshua Kimmich & the eight midfielders who could replace Man Utd's declining Brazilian in the summer transfer window

The Real Madrid legend is now the weak link in Erik ten Hag's set-up at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils are on the lookout for a new general

"It's difficult. This is the point that bothers me most about not fighting for titles," Casemiro said to ESPN after Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Liverpool. "Being 20 points behind first place. Sometimes, I can't even sleep to try to think about doing something different. It's reality. There's no point in thinking about title or Champions League places, we need to think about today's games."

The Brazilian was absolutely right: United won't win the league this season, or even seal a return to Europe's most prestigious club competition, having fallen 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham. But he failed to acknowledge that he is partially responsible for the Red Devils' current plight, with supporters suffering their fair share of sleepless nights due to his lethargic, uninspired performances.

Casemiro played a big role in United's run to glory in the Carabao Cup and third-placed finish in the Premier League last season, but he's now clearly in decline, and suddenly looks like one of the worst signings in the club's recent history at £70 million ($88m). The 32-year-old still has two years left on his contract, but he was an ineffective passenger once again as Liverpool dominated in midfield and laid siege to the United net on Sunday afternoon.

According to ESPN, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a major summer overhaul, with Casemiro among 11 first-team players who could be sold. United certainly need an upgrade on the Real Madrid icon, who has been leaving their prized wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo exposed, and the good news is there is likely to be a number of strong options on the market in the summer transfer window to replace him with...