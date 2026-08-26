Getty Images
Carlos Baleba sends emotional farewell to Brighton after completing Man Utd transfer
Sealing the Old Trafford switch
Baleba has officially completed his transfer to United. The 22-year-old midfielder finalised his move on Tuesday afternoon to begin a fresh chapter in his career. Shortly after the official announcement, Baleba took the time to reflect on his journey. The youngster posted a classy farewell message to Brighton on social media. Accompanied by a highlights video, he shared his gratitude for his time on the south coast.
A heartfelt message to Brighton
Baleba used Instagram to express his deep appreciation for the club that brought him to English football. He acknowledged the warmth he received upon his initial arrival.
"I came here at 19 with little English and no idea what this club would become to me," he wrote. "Brighton only asked me to be myself. The staff who make the club run so well. The teammates who took the time to understand me, on the pitch and off it. The nights at the Amex when I heard my name from that stand always made me feel at home."
Taking the Seagulls with him
The dynamic midfielder made it clear that Brighton will always hold a significant place in his career. He wrapped up his social media tribute by thanking everyone who aided his rapid development.
"To all of the fans, staff and my teammates. You looked after me and for that I will hold you all close to my heart," Baleba stated. "Wherever I play, this club is in how I play. Good luck Seagulls."
- AFP
A race for his debut
Baleba will now immediately begin adapting to his new surroundings in Manchester. The squad will welcome their latest addition as they step up preparations for their upcoming fixtures. However, United fans might have to wait slightly longer to see their new midfield signing in action. It remains to be seen if he will be fit to make his debut against Ipswich this weekend.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting