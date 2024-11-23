Carlo Ancelotti's successor waiting in the wings! Real Madrid have already told former star he will take over as Spanish giants consider sacking Italian legend
Real Madrid have already zeroed in on Carlo Ancelotti's successor as the Spanish giants consider sacking the Italian legend if results don't improve.
- Madrid lost home games to Barca & AC Milan
- Club hierarchy was on the lookout for a replacement
- Win over Osasuna helped save Ancelotti's skin