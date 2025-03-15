'This is the last time!' - Carlo Ancelotti issues clear warning to La Liga as Real Madrid approach FIFA for protection from 'abuse' from Spanish top-flight
Carlo Ancelotti warned La Liga over rest hours as Real Madrid have approached FIFA for protection from "abuse" in the Spanish top-flight.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Real played on Wednesday night against Atletico
- Were back in action at Villarreal on Saturday evening
- Ancelotti was fuming over La Liga's schedule