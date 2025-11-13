'It's not true' - Carlo Ancelotti denies telling Endrick to leave Real Madrid to secure World Cup place with Brazil

Speaking to Diario AS, Ancelotti struck a firm tone.

"He's a very important player because he's one of the talents to have come out of Brazilian football," he said. "We're evaluating him. But it's not true that I said Endrick should leave Real Madrid to go to the World Cup. That's a matter between Real Madrid and the player. He needs to talk to the club and make the best decision for himself and for Real Madrid."

According to Globo Esporte, Real Madrid have accepted Lyon’s proposal in principle after weeks of negotiations. The French side, led by Paulo Fonseca, edged out late interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa. The Red Devils tried to swoop in after Benjamin Sesko’s injury, but Endrick had already been convinced Lyon was the right move. The young Brazilian sees Lyon as a safe place where he can start every week, regain sharpness, and rebuild his confidence.

"It’s important for Endrick to start playing again," said the Italian coach in an interview with Placar. “I spoke with him at the start of the season. He was injured, but now he’s fine. He needs to think with his team about what’s best, talk with the club, and decide what suits him."

