Carlo Ancelotti tells Chelsea they are 'lucky' to have Estevao Willian following Brazil heroics in win against Senegal

Estevao has appeared in 16 matches across all competitions for the Blues, although his game time has been limited as Enzo Maresca remains sceptical of giving the teenager too much exposure. The Chelsea coach, however, has always been full of praise for the youngster, as he said earlier this season: "It’s exciting to see him. The good thing about Estevao, sometimes with young players we are worried, because they have one good game and they think they are already [at the] top. Estavao, he’s playing well but he’s polite, he’s humble, he wants to learn. I think his family are also doing a big job there, so we are very happy not only with the way he’s performing. But he’s a nice boy, a good boy.

"In the Premier League he needs a little bit more time. I think he’s more [of a] winger, but he’s going to finish playing inside the pitch, in the pockets. For me, it’s very, very similar to Cole [Palmer]. I had Cole at the same age as Estevao at [Manchester] City Under-23 and they are very similar. Cole started playing wide because he needed a bit [more] physicality; now he’s playing inside. And Estevao, they are quite similar, now he’s playing wide but in the future I think he’s more of an inside player."