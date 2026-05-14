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'More victories, more time' - Carlo Ancelotti signs long-term Brazil contract extension ahead of World Cup
Long-term vision for the Selecao
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and head coach Ancelotti have officially renewed their contract for a further four years, ensuring the Italian remains in charge until the 2030 World Cup. The extension signifies the immense trust he has built within the squad and among the demanding Brazilian fan base since his arrival in late May 2025.
Since taking the reins, the former Real Madrid boss has become a central figure in the restructuring of Brazilian football. By working closely with various departments within the CBF, Ancelotti has fostered a relationship defined by professional excellence and tactical stability. The federation believes these qualities are essential for Brazil - the five-time world champions who last lifted the trophy in 2002 - to return to its former glory. This shift follows a period of disappointing results, including consecutive quarter-final exits at both the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Copa América.
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Ancelotti’s commitment to the top
Speaking on his decision to extend his stay, Ancelotti expressed his deep connection to the country. “A year ago, I arrived in Brazil. From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this nation. For a year now, we have been working to bring the Brazilian national team back to the top of the world. But the CBF and I want more. More victories, more time, and more hard work. We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for four more years. We are going together until the 2030 World Cup. I want to thank the CBF for their trust. Thank you, Brazil, for the warm welcome and for all the affection,” he said.
The Italian’s first year in charge has seen him manage the Selecao in 10 fixtures. During this period, he recorded five victories, two draws and three defeats, with his side scoring 18 goals while conceding eight. While these statistics provide a foundation, the focus now shifts entirely to the long-term project of restoring Brazil as the dominant force in global football over the next four years.
CBF leadership hails historic deal
CBF president Samir Xaud was vocal about the importance of securing Ancelotti’s future. “Today is a historic day for the CBF and for Brazilian football. The renewal of Carlo Ancelotti represents another firm step in our commitment to providing the five-time world champion Seleção with a structure that is increasingly strong, modern, and competitive. We work daily to keep Brazil at the highest level of world football, while also paying close attention to the development of our other national teams, the competitions organized by the CBF, and the strengthening of clubs and federations throughout the country,” Xaud declared.
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Building a solid future project
As Brazil prepare for upcoming challenges, the long-term continuity offered by Ancelotti is expected to resonate with the supporters. Ancelotti’s first major challenge will arrive this summer at the 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Brazil have been drawn into Group C, where they will face Morocco, Scotland and Haiti. The goal remains clear: to blend his tactical expertise and immense experience with the natural flair of Brazilian football to secure silverware in the 2026 and 2030 World Cup cycles.