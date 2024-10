Carlo Ancelotti backs 'extraordinary' Vinicius Junior to claim 2024 Ballon d'Or after hat-trick heroics in Real Madrid's comeback win over Borussia Dortmund & insists Brazilian is 'respected' in Spain with racism issue being 'addressed'

After his stunning hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Vinicius Jr is set to win the Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Vini tipped for Ballon d'Or success

Labelled 'extraordinary' by Ancelotti

Los Blancos battle back to beat BVB Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below