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Cape Verde World Cup hero Vozinha finally lands in Chile to complete Colo-Colo move
Veteran goalkeeper lands in Santiago
Colo-Colo officially announced the signing of 40-year-old goalkeeper Josimar Evora Dias, better known as Vozinha, on July 24 from Portuguese second-tier club Chaves. However, a series of documentation issues and personal matters delayed his arrival on three separate occasions, raising concerns among management. The veteran goalkeeper finally landed at Santiago airport on Sunday evening and was greeted by hundreds of vocal supporters carrying flags, banners, and drums.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Vozinha greets his new supporters
Upon arriving in Chile, the Cape Verde 2026 World Cup hero expressed his gratitude for the patience shown by the loyal Colo-Colo supporters who awaited his arrival.
As reported by local journalists in Chile, Vozinha shared his excitement: "I'm very happy to be here. And I want to thank the fans for the patience they've shown while waiting for me. See you at the Monumental Stadium."
Domestic title and Libertadores target
Vozinha's performance in keeping eventual champions Spain scoreless at the World Cup catapulted his fame, earning him tens of millions of social media followers. The Chilean Football Federation even specially amended its jersey regulations to allow him to wear his moniker 'Vozinha'. The goalkeeper's arrival is expected to help the league leaders secure the title and bolster their continental ambitions in next season's Copa Libertadores.
Speaking to The Associated Press, club supporter Marcos Antonio Barrera shared his enthusiasm: "I'm excited. And if Colo Colo wins the title, next year comes the Copa Libertadores, which makes everything even more exciting for all of Chile and South America."
Meanwhile, another supporter, Sebastian Paredes, added his hopes: "The Colo Colo family and all of Chile are eagerly waiting. Now he has to earn his place at Colo Colo through talent, dedication, hard work, commitment, and by winning over the fans. Hopefully, he'll be a great signing and help put Chile on the map."
- Anadolu Agency
Medical schedule and training sessions
Vozinha is scheduled to undergo medical examinations on Monday before signing an initial six-month contract with an option to extend for a further 12 months. Colo-Colo management plan to officially present the goalkeeper to the public on Tuesday alongside his first training session. The signing is expected to further consolidate the club's dominance at the top of the Chilean Premier Division ahead of crucial fixtures in the second half of the season.
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