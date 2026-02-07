Getty Images Sport
'Can't really get any better' - Liam Rosenior delighted with start to Chelsea career as Blues maintain unbeaten Premier League run under new head coach
Chelsea thump basement boys
Chelsea thumped Wolves 3-1 on Saturday and appeared set to run up a cricket score after Palmer netted a first-half hat-trick. While Wolves pulled a goal back in the second half, Rosenior was delighted with his side's result, as they followed up league wins over Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham with another three points.
The former Strasbourg boss told reporters: "It can't really get any better can it? In terms of the Premier League. When you come into a new job at a big club, you want to make a good start. I think we've done that, I think we've got much more to go which is very exciting in terms of the potential of the team. As long as we keep improving while we're winning, that'll make me a very happy manager."
Rosenior fires warning against complacency
While Chelsea did claim all three points, Rosenior was not impressed with the club's performance in the second half, as they let their standards slip.
He added: "No disrespect to Wolves. Their second half was good, they made it difficult, they put balls in our box. But those moments came from our sloppiness. We gave the ball away cheaply whereas in the first half we were crisp with out passing. And those are things we need to improve moving forward."
Nevertheless, he was delighted to take all three points, adding: "First half was everything you want in an away performance at this level. Our pressing was very good, our patterns with the ball was outstanding. We put ourselves in a really really strong position. Second half, we want more. Our standards dropped. It's difficult because the conditions weren't great. It was a difficult day for both teams in terms of the pitch, in terms of the rain. Overall, very very happy with an away three points."
On taking control after Wolves' bright start: "We kept the ball and made passes and were able to take up attacking positions. And once we did, we looked a very, very good team. Obviously delighted for Cole [Palmer]. There's been a lot of talk around him, about how happy he is - he looked happy today with his three goals. But we could have scored more in the first half and we need to keep improving."
"There's a lot of positives. But I want us to keep focusing on what we can improve. We've got a difficult game on Tuesday against a strong Leeds team."
Palmer delighted with Rosenior
Palmer, by comparison, has given Rosenior immense credit for their recent form.
He added: "Life under Liam is amazing, he gives us all confidence. Lets us be ourselves, play free. I'm sure when I'm back proper fit you'll see the best of me. Him and all the staff give us all confidence on the training pitch, with his strategies, the way we play... I really like it."
Nevertheless, he doesn't feel like he is fully fit yet, saying: "It felt good to score some goals and get three points.
"I don't think [I'm 100% fit] just yet. Obviously people don't know what goes on behind the scenes but being injured the whole season is not ideal and when I'm not able to perform as I want to because I've been injured, and still dealing with the injury, but hopefully I can get over the injury soon by managing it. I know what level I can provide when I feel 100% fit.
"Not being 100% fit isn't ideal, I still feel like I can help the team but when I'm back to full fitness I feel like I can go to another level."
What comes next?
Chelsea face Leeds this week as Rosenior aims to make it five wins from five in the league.
