Can Roma win the Serie A title? Fabio Capello backs surprise leaders to replicate his success after 24 years but warns AC Milan might have the upper hand

In an interview with Sky Sport, Capello praised Gasperini for the confidence he has instilled in Roma and the way he has developed players like Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule, bringing out the best in them.

Capello said: “He has instilled strength, determination, character and, above all, consistency in this team. That's the hardest thing to do in Rome, an environment where people get carried away after victories and depressed after defeats. Maintaining focus is very complicated. Gasperini has been very good at instilling confidence in the players. He has had moments where he has tried to understand the characteristics of the players at his disposal, and I believe that he now knows everything they can give him. The players feel the confidence; they understand that the system of play is very demanding and they must always be alert and focused. He has developed players such as Dybala, but above all Soule. This means that the coach has got into the players' heads.”

He added: “He knows how to motivate, he knows how to command respect in the dressing room and within the club, he knows how to convince players to do something different from what they are used to doing.”

Capello also drew comparisons between Gasperini and himself during his title-winning Roma side of 2000–01, emphasizing the importance of a good goalscoring striker. He said, “Rome is a place that loves to enjoy itself, and for Gasperini, enjoyment means only winning: nothing else matters. He resembles me in this respect. The real enjoyment is winning, seeing the team do what they have prepared for, seeing the young players mature.”

“In my first year, I had a team under construction, like this one, while in my second year we were looking for something more, a centre forward: we signed Batistuta. He was crucial.”

