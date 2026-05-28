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'Can never imagine what he might do!' - Vinicius Junior admits Lionel Messi fear as Brazil aim to dethrone Argentina at 2026 World Cup
Vinicius identifies Argentina as favourites
Despite the fierce rivalry between the two South American giants, Vinicius was quick to acknowledge the strength of Lionel Scaloni's side as they look to defend their crown in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
In an interview with CazeTV, Vinicius said: "I'll pick Argentina too [as one of the favourites of the World Cup], because they were the last champions, they have great confidence, and they have Messi."
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The Messi factor keeps Brazil on edge
While Argentina boasts a balanced squad, Vinicius reserved special praise for their legendary captain. Even at 38 years of age, Messi continues to be the most feared player on the planet in the eyes of his opponents. The Brazilian highlighted the difficulty of preparing for a player who can change a game in a single moment with an action that no defender can predict.
Speaking on the unique challenge of facing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Vinicius added: "He always brings something different; we can never imagine what he might do."
Brazil's quest to end their trophy drought
While Vinicius is wary of the threat posed by their neighbours, his focus remains on bringing the trophy back to Brazil for the first time since 2002. Now working under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti on the international stage, the Selecao are desperate to break their 24-year drought and secure a sixth star for their famous yellow kit. Vinicius is expected to be the focal point of the attack as they navigate a challenging path to the final.
Brazil have been placed in Group C, where they will open their campaign against Morocco on June 13. They are then scheduled to face Haiti on June 19, before concluding their group stage matches against Scotland on June 24.
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Argentina's schedule
The tournament holders will look to leverage the immense squad continuity that Vinicius praised as they navigate Group J. Argentina will officially open their title defence on Wednesday, June 17, against Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium, followed by a high-profile clash against Austria at AT&T Stadium on June 22, before wrapping up the group stage against Jordan on June 27.