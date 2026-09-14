Getty Images Sport
Dominic Calvert-Lewin shines as Leeds United hand Newcastle United their first Premier League defeat
Early dominance pays off
Leeds wasted no time asserting their dominance, playing with a ferocious intensity that overwhelmed their opponents from the first whistle. Matthias Jaissle's side struggled to cope with the relentless pressure.
The breakthrough arrived in fortunate circumstances when Ao Tanaka's shot deflected off Sean Steur and Lewis Miley to loop past Lukas Hornicek for an own goal. Just two minutes later, Jayden Bogle doubled the advantage. A perfect cross from James Justin found Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose powerful downward header brushed Bogle's hair on its way into the net.
- AFP
Calvert-Lewin extends the lead
Leeds refused to ease off the accelerator and effectively ended the match as a contest just before the half-time interval. Calvert-Lewin, who was a constant menace to the visiting defence, latched onto a flick-on from Tarik Muharemovic following a long ball from Bogle.
Calvert-Lewin then outmuscled Sven Botman and unleashed a powerful low strike that flew past Hornicek to make it three. Leeds were faster, more physical, and far more aggressive, leaving the away team desperate for the referee's whistle to provide a brief moment of respite.
Okafor seals the thrashing
The second half followed a similar pattern, with Leeds continuing to dictate the tempo and create numerous dangerous opportunities. Their unrelenting attacking intent was rewarded once again when Noah Okafor added a fourth goal. Following a long throw-in from Ethan Ampadu, the ball fell perfectly for Okafor, who struck a breathtaking half-volley that zipped into the far corner off the post. Newcastle eventually found a late consolation goal through Bazoumana Toure, who capitalised on a defensive slip to prod the ball home.
- AFP
What next for Leeds and Newcastle?
Following this emphatic victory, Leeds have climbed to third in the Premier League table and will look to maintain their excellent early-season momentum when they host Crystal Palace.
Meanwhile, Newcastle sit in 12th place after suffering their first league defeat of the campaign, and they must quickly address their defensive frailties before hosting Hull City ahead of the upcoming international break.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting