'Calm down' - Neymar hits back at Rivaldo's savage World Cup claim as Brazil legend puts Al-Hilal star in his place

Getty Images/GOALRichie Mills'Calm down' - Neymar hits back at Rivaldo's savage World Cup claim as Brazil legend puts Al-Hilal star in his placeNeymarBrazilAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueNeymar has told Rivaldo to "calm down" after the Brazilian icon said the Al-Hilal man wouldn't have taken his spot at the 2002 World Cup.