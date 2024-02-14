'Disrespectful!' - CAF officials destroyed for snubbing Nigeria duo Victor Osimhen & Stanley Nwabali from AFCON Team of the Tournament as fans vent their anger
Fans have savaged the Confederation of African Football for omitting both Victor Osimhen and Stanley Nwabali from their AFCON team of the tournament.
- Nigeria duo didn't make the team
- South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams included
- Equatorial Guinea star Emilio Nsue picked to lead the line