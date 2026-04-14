BVB are intensifying their pursuit of Hertha BSC’s highly rated prospect Kennet Eichhorn. As reported by Bild, the Bundesliga club have already opened preliminary talks with the player to express their interest in a potential transfer. Nevertheless, the move is still being discussed internally.

The club’s faith in its own academy stars, central midfielders Mussa Kaba (17) and Enzo Duarte (17), is strong, yet Dortmund also believes Eichhorn—who can be signed this summer for a release clause of just €10–12 million—will quickly rise in value.

The 16-year-old burst onto the scene with Hertha’s first team under coach Stefan Leitl, quickly establishing himself as the undisputed starter in the holding midfield role. In early December he made history as the youngest goalscorer in DFB-Pokal competition.

A serious ankle injury sidelined him for nearly three months around the turn of the year, but he returned in early April and now captains the German U17 side. At BVB he could slot in alongside Felix Nmecha as a combative No. 6 and make an immediate impact if he adapts to the higher pace as smoothly as he did moving from the youth ranks to the 2. Bundesliga.

However, BVB faces competition: FC Bayern have been linked with the midfielder for months. Last December, Bild reported that Bayern scouts had been “deeply impressed” by his dribbling, vision, composure, dynamism and transition play, noting his “incredible physical maturity”. Sport1 later reported that the Bavarians had pulled out of the race.

That development is said to have encouraged other suitors. Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Manchester City had also entered the race, while Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are monitoring the situation.

Eichhorn only signed a long-term deal with Hertha in July 2025, though the club has not revealed the contract’s full length. Nevertheless, the second-division side is reported to be working intensively to extend the agreement again, aiming to activate a release clause that could help them cash in on the growing interest.