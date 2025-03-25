Bukayo Saka is irreplaceable, Myles Lewis-Skelly can fill the Luke Shaw void and six things England boss Thomas Tuchel learned from his first games in charge against Albania and Latvia

The Three Lions scored five unanswered goals at Wembley across the past four days but the German has been left with plenty to ponder...

English football has entered a bold new era, although, to be brutally honest, it doesn't look that much different to the old one. Not yet, at least.

Everyone knows that Gareth Southgate's England played atrocious football on their fortuitous run to the final of Euro 2024 but it was nonetheless surprising that the new manager, Thomas Tuchel, publicly admitted as much last week.

In his native Germany last summer, Tuchel said he saw a Three Lions team burdened by the weight of expectancy, inhibited by a fear of defeat and lacking in rhythm, hunger, identity and a clear playing style. Unfortunately for the former Chelsea boss, all of those flaws were evident in his first two games in charge.

"These [2026 World Cup] qualifiers bring a bit of tension," Tuchel told reporters. "What happens when the going gets tough, how will the players react? It is important to get better, so it is good, because I learn about my team and my team learns about me."

But what major lessons will Tuchel have taken away from his first full week with his new squad? GOAL runs through the biggest talking points below...