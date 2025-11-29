Bukayo Saka celebrates engagement as Arsenal star and Tolami Benson show off celebrations and enormous ring

The engagement comes at a time when Saka is enjoying another remarkable season for Arsenal. Despite managing a recurring hamstring issue, he remains Mikel Arteta’s most consistent attacking force, delivering goals and assists in key fixtures across all competitions. This week has been especially uplifting for the 24-year-old. Saka captained Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League, providing an assist for Jurrien Timber before being withdrawn in the second half. Days earlier, he led the team to a commanding victory in the north London derby against Tottenham.

The winger signed a four-year contract in May 2023, keeping him at the club until 2027, but Arsenal are eager to secure him for longer. Asked about Saka’s intentions, Arteta was unequivocal.

He said: "I prefer that word, I think it is confidence. What Bukayo has transmitted to me and the club, and Emeka (Obasi, Saka’s agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here. I think it’s a very healthy and powerful relationship. The journey that he has had at the club and what he has become is something we want to maintain. I think that is something that is going to leave a legacy at this football club and he needs to fulfill that role.

"What I’m very aware of is that he wants to continue with us, that he’s very happy and that he’s in the place that he wants to continue to be and achieve everything that we want to achieve together. When that (a new contract) happens and how it happens, I leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to figure it out."