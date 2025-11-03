Bukayo Saka's going nowhere! Arsenal determined to hand star winger new contract that includes 'record-breaking' pay rise amid transfer fear

Mikel Arteta's side, who have won eight out of their first 10 league matches, have been hailed as favourites to lift the trophy in May. As by far the most consistent side in the division so far, the Gunners have been told the trophy is theirs to lose, although there is one club who could challenge them.

Speaking on his self-titled podcast, ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville said: "This has got to be them, hasn't it? This has got to be their year. This is the fourth season on the bounce that I've had them to win the league, but they're not necessarily miles better, they're repeating their levels of consistency, and that's all they're going to have to do this year to win the league. They're not going to have to go and get 100 points, they're not going to have to get even 90 or 95 points to win the league, mid-80s, high 80s will win them this title, and they can do that."

He added: "The reason I say I’m confident Arsenal will win the league is because you always think about what can stop a team. If Liverpool lost Virgil van Dijk or Mohamed Salah in previous seasons they would be in trouble. But I can’t think of any player Arsenal might lose now and it would mean they would lose the title…even the two centre-backs because of the summer signings. Every position is covered. Bukayo Saka was that player in the past but Noni Madueke came in when he was injured. Everywhere, they are properly doubled up with the same level of quality or only a small drop-off. So who’s going to take it off them? Arsenal would have to beat themselves not to win it. I don’t think Man City are going to get back to a level they’ve been at previously and come back at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is a genius but he hasn’t got the players or the team playing at the level needed. Liverpool are the only team but they would have to get back on track very quickly."