Bryan Mbeumo has hit the buffers - so should Man Utd be worried by £65m signing's lack of goals?

But that strike against Spurs has proven to be Mbeumo's most recent goal in a United shirt. He has failed to score in his last eight games, seven of which were starts. He did provide assists for Sesko against West Ham and Everton, but he has not contributed to a goal in any of his last six appearances.

The lack of attacking output is not the only issue, either. Mbeumo produced an absolute stinker of a performance in the embarrassing 2-1 defeat at Newcastle to 10 men, blazing over the bar with the goal gaping in his only attempt of the evening.

He managed zero shots on goal in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, with his only effort blocked, and it was the same story when United came from behind to beat Crystal Palace. Mbeumo then failed to have a single shot on goal against Chelsea last Saturday, although he was not the only one, as Matheus Cunha decided the scrappy 1-0 win with the visitors' only shot on target.



